Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $975,000 Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 75.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,134 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 9,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.12.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.196 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.