Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 641.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 9,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.31 per share, with a total value of $252,289.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,748.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $27.57 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $41.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on CAG

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.