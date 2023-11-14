Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,755 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $72,356,000 after purchasing an additional 21,672 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $184.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.56. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $150.90 and a 52 week high of $225.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.88.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

