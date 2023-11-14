Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 338 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.33.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of Humana stock opened at $497.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.61. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $423.29 and a 1-year high of $558.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $494.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $486.03.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.68%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

