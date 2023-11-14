Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 590 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,257,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,027,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,855,055 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,261,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,544 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 99,224.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,086,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,520 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,318,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 314.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,127,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,736,000 after acquiring an additional 855,867 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $58.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.50. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $54.18 and a 52 week high of $63.81.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

