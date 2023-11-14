MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Position Cut by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 185.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 900.0% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at $30,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MELI shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,575.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,643.21.

MELI stock opened at $1,378.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,295.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,262.28. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $815.85 and a 52-week high of $1,451.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.54.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 21.83 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

