Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 99,876.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 635,884,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,968,853,000 after acquiring an additional 635,248,021 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,714,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $979,918,000 after acquiring an additional 217,223 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,303,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,717,000 after purchasing an additional 367,762 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4.3% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,990,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $669,486,000 after purchasing an additional 326,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,576,000 after purchasing an additional 123,806 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCHP shares. Citigroup raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $76.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $67.69 and a twelve month high of $94.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.439 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.04%.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.