Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $543,026,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,251,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,036,000 after purchasing an additional 956,154 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,687,000 after purchasing an additional 856,331 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,228,000 after purchasing an additional 585,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 98,058.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 500,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,023,000 after buying an additional 500,100 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MAA shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.09.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $115.74 per share, with a total value of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,288.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

MAA opened at $119.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.56 and a 1 year high of $176.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 111.78%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

