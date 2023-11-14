Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 3,797 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Northern Trust worth $9,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,748 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,460,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $921,914,000 after buying an additional 731,301 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 17.8% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,108,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $450,221,000 after buying an additional 772,279 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,464,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $392,593,000 after buying an additional 98,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 7.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,906,000 after buying an additional 239,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In other news, CEO Michael O’grady purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 219,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,307,612.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler acquired 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.55 per share, for a total transaction of $87,142.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,520.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael O’grady purchased 20,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,307,612.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 26,356 shares of company stock worth $1,711,872. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Northern Trust

Northern Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

NTRS opened at $70.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.09. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $100.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.93%.

Northern Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.