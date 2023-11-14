Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $8.73 Million Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,850 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $8,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,785,000 after acquiring an additional 264,159 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 97.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669,457 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 26.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,059,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,505 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,918,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $45.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $74.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.38.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

