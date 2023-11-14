Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Jacobs Solutions worth $8,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of J. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $11,398,470,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $349,536,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $926,374.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 567,960 shares in the company, valued at $78,929,401.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.11.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $133.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $141.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.89 and a 200-day moving average of $126.40.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

