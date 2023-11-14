Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,249 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Essex Property Trust worth $8,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 1,350.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ESS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Essex Property Trust from $241.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Truist Financial cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.10.

Essex Property Trust Stock Down 2.4 %

ESS stock opened at $205.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.82. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.03 and a fifty-two week high of $248.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.37%.

About Essex Property Trust

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.