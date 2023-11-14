Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 40.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,542 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Wayfair worth $7,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Wayfair by 8.3% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 39,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Wayfair by 7.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 17.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Wayfair by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 265,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,280,000 after purchasing an additional 18,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

W stock opened at $41.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.71. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $90.71.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on W shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Wayfair from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Wayfair from $88.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.93.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $138,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 244,587 shares in the company, valued at $16,964,554.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $138,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 244,587 shares in the company, valued at $16,964,554.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $703,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,753,970.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,923 shares of company stock worth $3,873,864. 26.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

