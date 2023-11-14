Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Director Janet Risi Field Purchases 500 Shares

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) Director Janet Risi Field bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $12,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,276.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Montrose Environmental Group Price Performance

NYSE MEG opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.96 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.10 million, a P/E ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Montrose Environmental Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 494.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MEG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

