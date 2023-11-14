NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 51.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,663 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 12,244 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in NetApp by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in NetApp by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 595 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NetApp by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its position in NetApp by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 748 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Robert Parks sold 9,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $691,676.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Robert Parks sold 9,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $691,676.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $343,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,409,921.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,909,145. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $76.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.04. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $80.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 85.69%. NetApp’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 36.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. William Blair cut NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen upped their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on NetApp from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on NetApp from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.84.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

