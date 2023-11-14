New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $359,000 Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 4,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 195.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter.

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

Shares of KTB stock opened at $47.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $53.83. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.51.

Kontoor Brands Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

A number of research analysts have commented on KTB shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

