New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $359,000 Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 4,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 195.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter.
Kontoor Brands Price Performance
Shares of KTB stock opened at $47.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $53.83. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.51.
Kontoor Brands Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have commented on KTB shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.
Kontoor Brands Company Profile
Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kontoor Brands
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Catch the dip on Sociedad Quimica before earnings?
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Can new GPT store spur generative AI monetization?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Energy looks to dominate markets with 3 oil and gas stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.