Northwest Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,955 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,559,000. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,609,000. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Westpark Capital raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on NVIDIA from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $561.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total transaction of $13,999,376.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $486.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.44, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $442.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $418.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $138.84 and a 52-week high of $502.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.