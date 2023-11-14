OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) VP Steven D. Rubin Purchases 10,000 Shares

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) VP Steven D. Rubin purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $13,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 6,177,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,031,051.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

OPKO Health Stock Performance

Shares of OPKO Health stock opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $989.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.84. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $178.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.78 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 23.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on OPK. StockNews.com lowered OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on OPKO Health from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Institutional Trading of OPKO Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPK. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of OPKO Health by 56.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,688,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014,088 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of OPKO Health by 318.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,390,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624,866 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of OPKO Health by 300.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,164,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874,519 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of OPKO Health by 848.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,890,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,042,000. 22.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Featured Stories

