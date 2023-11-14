Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 28,989 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $24,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 97.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 49.1% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRL has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $212.00 to $209.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.54.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

CRL opened at $170.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.35. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.65 and a 1-year high of $262.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.37. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $198.79 per share, with a total value of $198,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $198,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

