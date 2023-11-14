Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $23.59 Million Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,234,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 49,754 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.39% of Exelixis worth $23,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Exelixis by 100.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 189.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 245.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $103,362.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 399,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,986,719.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.59. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $22.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $471.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Exelixis from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. SVB Securities began coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.44.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

