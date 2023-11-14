Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $24.88 Million Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 965,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,234 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.57% of Lincoln National worth $24,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 1,197.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 368.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln National in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 43.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

NYSE:LNC opened at $21.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.19. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $39.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.83.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lincoln National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lincoln National from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.64.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

