Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $24 Million Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 638,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,830 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of Genpact worth $24,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Genpact by 103,311.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,937,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933,114 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Genpact by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,617 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at $81,569,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Genpact by 416.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 918,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,538,000 after purchasing an additional 740,389 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Genpact by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,019,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,435,000 after purchasing an additional 512,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

Insider Transactions at Genpact

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $61,013.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,887. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Genpact from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Genpact from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Genpact from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Genpact from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on G

Genpact Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE G opened at $32.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.53 and its 200-day moving average is $37.02.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 23.71%.

About Genpact

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.