Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $24 Million Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 638,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,830 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of Genpact worth $24,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Genpact by 103,311.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,937,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933,114 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Genpact by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,617 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at $81,569,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Genpact by 416.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 918,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,538,000 after purchasing an additional 740,389 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Genpact by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,019,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,435,000 after purchasing an additional 512,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Genpact
In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $61,013.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,887. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Genpact Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSE G opened at $32.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.53 and its 200-day moving average is $37.02.
Genpact Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 23.71%.
About Genpact
Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.
