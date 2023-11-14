Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,128,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,389 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.38% of Brixmor Property Group worth $24,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 42.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BRX opened at $20.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.39. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.60.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 92.86%.

BRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 365 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

