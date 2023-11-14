Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 457,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 220,042 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.94% of STAAR Surgical worth $24,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 245.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,946 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 33,353 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Yunqi Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,526,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STAA. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, August 14th. Benchmark cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

STAAR Surgical Price Performance

STAA opened at $33.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.95. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $32.47 and a 1 year high of $81.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 164,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.16 per share, for a total transaction of $5,622,975.12. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,778,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,046,438.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elizabeth Yeu Lin bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 164,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.16 per share, with a total value of $5,622,975.12. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,778,877 shares in the company, valued at $334,046,438.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 798,687 shares of company stock worth $29,315,942. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

