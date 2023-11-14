Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 220,042 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 220,042 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.94% of STAAR Surgical worth $24,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Elizabeth Yeu Lin acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 139,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.71 per share, with a total value of $4,699,477.39. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,928,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,673,453.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Yeu Lin purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at $114,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 798,687 shares of company stock valued at $29,315,942. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of STAA opened at $33.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.10 and a beta of 1.05. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $32.47 and a 52-week high of $81.81.
STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.
