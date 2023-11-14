Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 26,577 Shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,577 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Light & Wonder worth $23,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Light & Wonder by 2.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Light & Wonder by 18.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 223,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,449,000 after purchasing an additional 34,224 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Light & Wonder by 9.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Light & Wonder by 29.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Light & Wonder by 0.9% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,884,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,150,000 after purchasing an additional 17,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder Stock Down 0.4 %

LNW opened at $86.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.06 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $87.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.39. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.92 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

LNW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Light & Wonder from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Light & Wonder from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Light & Wonder from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Light & Wonder in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Light & Wonder from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Light & Wonder presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.90.

Insider Activity at Light & Wonder

In related news, Director Maria T. Vullo sold 2,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $160,742.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Light & Wonder news, Director Maria T. Vullo sold 2,093 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $160,742.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 588 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total value of $50,779.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at $101,127.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Light & Wonder Profile

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to gaming operators.

