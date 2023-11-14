Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,120 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,947 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.51% of Insight Enterprises worth $24,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 3,760.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 921,122 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 752,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,790,000 after purchasing an additional 477,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 811,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,414,000 after purchasing an additional 476,084 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 379.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,939,000 after purchasing an additional 324,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $47,254,000.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $143.62 on Tuesday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.41 and a 12-month high of $162.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.