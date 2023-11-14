Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 6,026 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,026 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.1% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $58,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 27,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.6% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,092,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,863,000 after buying an additional 416,194 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 43,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after buying an additional 13,792 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,723,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,579,000 after buying an additional 26,285 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Family Trust increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the second quarter. Alpha Family Trust now owns 5,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Evercore ISI raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $145.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.87. The stock has a market cap of $421.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $123.11 and a 52-week high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

