Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 313 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $94.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.10 and its 200 day moving average is $94.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $83.59 and a twelve month high of $99.53.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.