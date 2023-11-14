Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires New Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,826 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTES. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NetEase by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,333,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,110,000 after acquiring an additional 98,751 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in NetEase by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,580,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,792,000 after purchasing an additional 191,068 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NetEase by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,405,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,140,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,898,000 after purchasing an additional 190,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,106,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NTES. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NetEase from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on NetEase from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Benchmark upped their price target on NetEase from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NetEase from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.13.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $115.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.93. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.25 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.52.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The technology company reported $13.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $4.74. NetEase had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $24.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

