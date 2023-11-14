Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires Shares of 2,397 Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,397 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Badger Meter by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 9.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 6.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Badger Meter by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter during the 1st quarter worth $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

BMI opened at $144.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.66 and its 200-day moving average is $149.20. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.93 and a 1-year high of $170.86.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $186.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.06 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.24%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMI. StockNews.com raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Badger Meter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

