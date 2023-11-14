Prospera Financial Services Inc Cuts Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 432.2% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $529.20.

Insider Activity

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,257,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,545. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $517.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $494.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $480.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $416.77 and a twelve month high of $519.47. The stock has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.99%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

