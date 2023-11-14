Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 100,784.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 260,453,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,738,765,000 after buying an additional 260,195,018 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1,080.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,956,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705,713 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,430,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 10,047.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,711,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,282 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 24.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,495,000 after purchasing an additional 720,690 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Price Performance

BorgWarner stock opened at $32.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.55. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.41.

View Our Latest Report on BWA

BorgWarner Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.