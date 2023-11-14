Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $344,000 in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1,022.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 272,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,127,000 after acquiring an additional 248,677 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,287,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth $272,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 0.8% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 50,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 0.8 %

BLDR stock opened at $123.29 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.39 and a twelve month high of $156.85. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.20 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $153.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.77.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

