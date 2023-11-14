Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New $368,000 Investment in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 39,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in KeyCorp by 12.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,543,000 after buying an additional 135,193 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 177.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after buying an additional 335,457 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 20,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.56. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of KeyCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.03.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

