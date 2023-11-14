Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases New Shares in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Northcoast Research raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $33.49 on Tuesday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $49.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $411.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.20 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3071 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 68.33%.

About Essential Utilities

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.