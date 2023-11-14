Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases Shares of 78,153 FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 78,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 54.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,396 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in FinVolution Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 81,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,611,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 184,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 13.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 136,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

FinVolution Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FINV opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. FinVolution Group has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $6.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $424.16 million for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 19.79%.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on FinVolution Group in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.70 price objective on the stock.

Get Our Latest Report on FINV

FinVolution Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by proprietary technologies connects underserved borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.