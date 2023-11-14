Prospera Financial Services Inc Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,612 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDIV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 689.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1,310.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000.
Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of RDIV opened at $36.49 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $34.64 and a 52 week high of $47.97. The stock has a market cap of $711.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.56.
Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.
