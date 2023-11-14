Prospera Financial Services Inc Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,612 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDIV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 689.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1,310.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Get Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of RDIV opened at $36.49 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $34.64 and a 52 week high of $47.97. The stock has a market cap of $711.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.56.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.