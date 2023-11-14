Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 46,988 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,988 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,081,000 after buying an additional 1,494,814 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 31,614,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,058,000 after acquiring an additional 12,779,003 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.3% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 23,646,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,057,000 after acquiring an additional 299,880 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 29.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,564,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441,883 shares during the period. Finally, Exor Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.9% during the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 17,091,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

TEVA opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.70. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

