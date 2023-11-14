Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes $343,000 Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 391,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 225,634 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,807,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after acquiring an additional 846,710 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 16.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.40 to $7.40 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.72.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TME opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average of $7.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $9.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

