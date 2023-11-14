Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes $376,000 Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,992 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 21.7% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 365,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 705,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,648,000 after acquiring an additional 41,897 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 13.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 845,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,126,000 after acquiring an additional 101,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 42,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.29.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

CHKP opened at $143.24 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $117.18 and a 12 month high of $143.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.84. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.