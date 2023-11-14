Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Position Trimmed by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $720.00 to $992.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $903.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 11,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.98, for a total value of $9,810,031.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,100 shares in the company, valued at $44,656,038. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.00, for a total value of $707,137.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,763. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 11,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.98, for a total value of $9,810,031.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,656,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,356 shares of company stock worth $28,811,415 over the last three months. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $796.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $819.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $781.68. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $668.00 and a 52-week high of $853.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $2.01. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

