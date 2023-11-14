Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 487.1% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 160.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $267.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.93. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $295.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

View Our Latest Report on RS

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.15, for a total transaction of $2,841,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,613,960.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 6,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.42, for a total transaction of $1,791,056.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,513,958.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.15, for a total value of $2,841,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,613,960.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,503 shares of company stock valued at $8,878,406 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.