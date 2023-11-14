Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,345 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 104.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in STERIS by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in STERIS by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in STERIS by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in STERIS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,586,000 after purchasing an additional 143,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.60.

STERIS Price Performance

NYSE STE opened at $202.23 on Tuesday. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $163.53 and a 52 week high of $254.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.92.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). STERIS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

