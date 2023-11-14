Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,563 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 133.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 32.7% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 766,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,629,000 after acquiring an additional 189,017 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 32.8% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 10,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 39.9% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,780,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $644,296,000 after purchasing an additional 38,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 52.3% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 508,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,828,000 after purchasing an additional 174,603 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBAC opened at $218.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.31 and its 200-day moving average is $221.20. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $185.23 and a 1-year high of $312.34. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.22, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 74.89%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $296.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.12.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

