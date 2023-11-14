Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,786 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Honda Motor by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Honda Motor by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Honda Motor by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its position in Honda Motor by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 35,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honda Motor by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honda Motor Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:HMC opened at $31.07 on Tuesday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.35 and a 12-month high of $36.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Honda Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honda Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

