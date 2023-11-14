Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 736 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,584 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 297.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 433 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

NYSE:RIO opened at $65.59 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $80.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.45 and a 200 day moving average of $63.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

