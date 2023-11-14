Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,146 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 4,814.3% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $98.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.08, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $139.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.64 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

DXCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.93.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $43,989.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 126,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,486,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $192,476.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,605,857.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $43,989.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 126,008 shares in the company, valued at $13,486,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,752 shares of company stock worth $749,037. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

