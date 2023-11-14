Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LANC. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Lancaster Colony from $237.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

LANC stock opened at $167.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.14. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12-month low of $158.88 and a 12-month high of $220.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 0.29.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $454.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.13 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is presently 79.81%.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

